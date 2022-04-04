Warp Finance (WARP) Price Reaches $113.36 on Top Exchanges

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Warp Finance has a market cap of $529,821.59 and approximately $250,814.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for about $113.36 or 0.00243145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Warp Finance Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

