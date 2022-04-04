Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $2.20 Per Share

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 2.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95.

Watsco has a payout ratio of 63.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Watsco to earn $12.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

Watsco stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $305.52. 309,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.85. Watsco has a 12-month low of $252.50 and a 12-month high of $318.98.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Watsco will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.83.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Watsco by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Watsco by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Watsco by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

