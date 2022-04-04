Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO Fiona Tan Sells 2,618 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $303,112.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:W traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,934,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,454. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $343.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.17 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.26.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. Wedbush downgraded Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wayfair from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.25.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

