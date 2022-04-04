WazirX Price Reaches $0.72 on Exchanges (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001585 BTC on major exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $274.75 million and approximately $60.34 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WazirX has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00048125 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,422.98 or 0.07542453 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,595.30 or 1.00468238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00046159 BTC.

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,864 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

