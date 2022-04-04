WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Lowered to Underperform at DA Davidson

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $157.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WDFC. StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get WD-40 alerts:

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $185.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.59. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $182.11 and a 52 week high of $321.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WD-40 by 46.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,422,000 after purchasing an additional 54,302 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 13.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 34.5% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40 (Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.