WebDollar (WEBD) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One WebDollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WebDollar has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. WebDollar has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $202,470.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WebDollar

WebDollar is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,136,342,128 coins and its circulating supply is 14,188,393,871 coins. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io

WebDollar Coin Trading

