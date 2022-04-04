Wedbush Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IGM Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.19) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($7.70). Wedbush also issued estimates for IGM Biosciences’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.93) EPS.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IGMS. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.10.

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $22.87 on Monday. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $99.44. The company has a market cap of $742.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of -0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.75.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 61.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after acquiring an additional 350,618 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 22.7% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 118,240 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 742.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 132,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 116,413 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 75,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences (Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.