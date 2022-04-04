Wedbush Weighs in on Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.
Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.25). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,085.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share.
NASDAQ KALA opened at $1.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.42. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 2,750.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,507 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 17,907 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.
About Kala Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.
