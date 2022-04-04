Wedbush Weighs in on PVH Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for PVH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.17. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.92 EPS.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PVH from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.25.

NYSE:PVH opened at $77.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. PVH has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $125.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 2.15%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in PVH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of PVH by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in PVH by 3.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PVH by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.