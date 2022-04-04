Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for American Vanguard (AVD)

American Vanguard (NYSE: AVD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/1/2022 – American Vanguard was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

3/31/2022 – American Vanguard is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – American Vanguard was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

3/23/2022 – American Vanguard was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/15/2022 – American Vanguard was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE AVD opened at $21.11 on Monday. American Vanguard Co. has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $158.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barington Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

