Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GAN (GAN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GAN (NASDAQ: GAN) recently:

3/24/2022 – GAN was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

3/23/2022 – GAN was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/23/2022 – GAN had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – GAN had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $8.00.

3/22/2022 – GAN had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $30.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of GAN stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,179. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. GAN Limited has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $216.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Get GAN Limited alerts:

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). GAN had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. GAN’s revenue was up 242.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Omni Partners US LLC increased its holdings in GAN by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 169,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in GAN by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in GAN during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GAN by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of GAN by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.