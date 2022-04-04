Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Greenlane (GNLN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ: GNLN) recently:

4/1/2022 – Greenlane had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $2.00 to $1.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Greenlane had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $5.00 to $2.00.

3/31/2022 – Greenlane was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

3/31/2022 – Greenlane had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $3.00 to $2.00.

3/29/2022 – Greenlane was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

3/11/2022 – Greenlane had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $5.00 to $2.00. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Greenlane had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $5.00 to $2.00.

3/11/2022 – Greenlane had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $3.00.

2/7/2022 – Greenlane was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

2/3/2022 – Greenlane was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Greenlane stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $54.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.24. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $6.30.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Greenlane by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Greenlane by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Greenlane by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Greenlane by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

