Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Galiano Gold (GAU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT: GAU) in the last few weeks:

4/1/2022 – Galiano Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $0.90 to $0.50.

3/31/2022 – Galiano Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.80 to $2.20. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Galiano Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from $1.00 to $0.80.

3/31/2022 – Galiano Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $1.75 to $0.75.

3/3/2022 – Galiano Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Galiano Gold Inc. provides mining services. It principally explores and develops gold fields. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana , West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. Galiano Gold Inc., formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc., is based in VANCOUVER. “

3/1/2022 – Galiano Gold was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Galiano Gold stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,800. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.42).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAU. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,565,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,834 shares during the period. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Galiano Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Galiano Gold by 657.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 481,007 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Galiano Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Galiano Gold by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,844,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 171,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

