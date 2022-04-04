Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Schlumberger (SLB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) in the last few weeks:

4/1/2022 – Schlumberger was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $42.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Schlumberger was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/22/2022 – Schlumberger was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

3/15/2022 – Schlumberger was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Schlumberger is the largest oilfield services player, with a presence in every energy market across the globe. Being the leading provider of technology for complex oilfields, the company is better positioned to take up new offshore projects in international markets. The significant improvement in oil prices is aiding the company’s overall business. Notably, Schlumberger is among the first companies in the energy service industry to add Scope 3 emissions ambition in the net-zero emission targets. However, the company’s balance sheet has significant debt exposure as compared to the composite stocks in the industry. As U.S. oil and gas producers are allocating lower capital to exploration and production activities, growth in business from U.S. shale plays is likely to remain slow. This can hurt demand for Schlumberger's services.”

SLB traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $41.37. 303,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,638,797. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 2.01. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Schlumberger Limited alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $938,856,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 4,009.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,846,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,994 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.