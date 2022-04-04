Welch Group LLC Has $64.60 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.8% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $64,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 17.9% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its position in Apple by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $174.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

