Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.25.

BILL traded up $10.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,828. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.68. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.52 and a beta of 2.18.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $775,655.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total value of $1,798,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,169 shares of company stock worth $20,401,473. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

