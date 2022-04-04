Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.38.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $253.84. 400,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,177. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,131,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

