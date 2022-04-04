Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FLYW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Flywire in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of FLYW stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.26. The company had a trading volume of 17,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,397. Flywire has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.41.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 5,330 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $142,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 35,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $1,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,092 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

