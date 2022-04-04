Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TIXT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NYSE TIXT traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $24.95. 171,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,590. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.05.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $600.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

