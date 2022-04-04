Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $135.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,904. Entergy has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.38 and its 200-day moving average is $107.12.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Entergy news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $150,903.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $3,531,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,447 shares of company stock worth $10,940,438. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Entergy by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

