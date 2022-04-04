Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $175.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $148.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $287.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Okta by 129.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

