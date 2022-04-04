Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 426,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,801,490. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.56.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Marqeta’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Marqeta by 96.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 25.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marqeta (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

