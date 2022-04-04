Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HSBC cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Itaú Unibanco raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,323,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,708. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $61.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

