Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

TASK traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.05. 8,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,513. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. TaskUs’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,466,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TaskUs by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,141,000 after purchasing an additional 250,644 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in TaskUs by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,288,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,523,000 after purchasing an additional 217,613 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

