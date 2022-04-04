Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $7.71 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.4% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $178.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $180.21. The company has a market cap of $468.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

