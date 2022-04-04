Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Lifted to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s previous close.

WELL has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.35.

Welltower stock opened at $97.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.41, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.17. Welltower has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $98.47.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,148 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Welltower by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,870,000 after buying an additional 2,569,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $1,334,568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,150,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,078,000 after buying an additional 438,977 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

