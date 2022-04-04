Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 131,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,265,809 shares.The stock last traded at $21.64 and had previously closed at $21.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.85.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

