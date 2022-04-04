Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.38.

WAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.57. 12,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,648. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

