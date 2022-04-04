Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Trading Up 11.9%

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 55,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 103,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$20.63 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

