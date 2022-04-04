Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.58

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.58 and last traded at $27.58, with a volume of 218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

Several research firms have commented on WLKP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $971.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.42. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.77%.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $209,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 51,606 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

