WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Trading Down 2%

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) shares traded down 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.23 and last traded at $46.23. 1,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,598,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.19.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. Bank of America cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.65.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $262,710,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in WestRock by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,901,000 after buying an additional 3,647,538 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in WestRock by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,157,000 after buying an additional 896,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,178,000 after purchasing an additional 841,418 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

