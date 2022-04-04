WEX (NYSE:WEX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WEX. StockNews.com began coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.77.

NYSE:WEX traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.47. 10,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,402. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -17,447.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.68. WEX has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $232.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEX will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in WEX in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in WEX during the first quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 617.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Saturna Capital purchased a new stake in WEX during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in WEX during the first quarter worth $28,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

