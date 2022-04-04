White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 15,654 shares.The stock last traded at $1,139.08 and had previously closed at $1,145.62.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,054.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1,053.80.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $14.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 101.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM)

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

