White Pine Investment CO Has $5.99 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,359 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.0% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

NYSE VZ opened at $52.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $218.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

