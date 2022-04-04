WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

Several research analysts recently commented on WLDBF shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$4.60 to C$4.40 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of WildBrain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

WildBrain stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.65. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,913. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60. WildBrain has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $3.34.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

