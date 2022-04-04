Wilder World Price Up 7.9% Over Last Week (WILD)

Wilder World (WILD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $144.93 million and $9.20 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wilder World coin can now be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00003720 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wilder World alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00037527 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00108293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Wilder World

Wilder World is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,233,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wilder World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wilder World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.