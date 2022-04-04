William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acutus Medical in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will earn ($0.99) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.84). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Acutus Medical’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

AFIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

Shares of AFIB stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.30). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 107.24% and a negative net margin of 748.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

