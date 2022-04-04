Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.52.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,030 shares of company stock valued at $8,152,416. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded up $5.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.44. The stock had a trading volume of 19,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,452. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $127.85 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.13.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

