Wing Finance (WING) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.02 Million

Wing Finance (WING) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $26.84 million and approximately $9.02 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for $11.06 or 0.00024152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00048804 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,460.12 or 0.07554262 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,750.07 or 0.99883306 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00046697 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,426,345 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

