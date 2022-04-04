WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Shares Up 0.9%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.95 and last traded at $44.95. 175,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 427,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.57.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.01.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $18,694,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 555.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 455,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 386,292 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 375,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after acquiring an additional 234,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,484,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,150,000 after acquiring an additional 112,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 104,134 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.