Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WIZZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($64.19) to GBX 2,800 ($36.68) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.43) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($37.99) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.64) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wizz Air from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.99) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,805.77 ($49.85).

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 2,816 ($36.89) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,454.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,190.60. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 2,250 ($29.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,478 ($71.76). The company has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.85.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($53.12), for a total value of £4,055,000 ($5,311,763.16).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

