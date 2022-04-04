WOM Protocol (WOM) Hits Market Cap of $12.47 Million

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $12.47 million and $1.74 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00037865 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00108366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

