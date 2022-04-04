Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Junto Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 300.1% during the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,859,000 after buying an additional 266,723 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after buying an additional 165,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $237.93. 2,389,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,525. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,379.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.90 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.32.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Workday from $345.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.33.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total value of $75,009,219.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $887,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,428 shares of company stock valued at $79,809,784. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

