Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading 8% Higher

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.13. 65,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,067,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The company has a market cap of $793.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.85.

In related news, Director Pamela S. Mader acquired 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $40,068.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $67,328 in the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,048,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Workhorse Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,653,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,730,000 after purchasing an additional 122,242 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Workhorse Group by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Workhorse Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,786 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

