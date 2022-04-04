Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.00

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 3404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.
WYGPY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Worley from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Worley from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05.
Worley Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WYGPY)
Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.
