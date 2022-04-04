Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $161.07 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $46,416.93 or 0.99792701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion and $161.07 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00065381 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00026513 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002219 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 275,330 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

