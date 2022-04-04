Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,251.00

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $296.71 or 0.00636527 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $569,976.11 and approximately $2,251.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00049452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.17 or 0.07526057 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,597.24 or 0.99964882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00047251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.