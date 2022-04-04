WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock Price Down 1.9%

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.97 and last traded at $44.97. Approximately 318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 397,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average is $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,781 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 406.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

