Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WH. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,165,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,093,000 after buying an additional 929,501 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,940,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,266,000 after acquiring an additional 884,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,631,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,626,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,572,000 after purchasing an additional 615,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,081.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 628,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,525,000 after purchasing an additional 575,453 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WH opened at $84.54 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

