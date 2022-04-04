X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Shares Up 0.6%

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.28 and last traded at $48.28. 152,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 190,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.01.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Rating) by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.08% of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

